DDA approves budget for 2019-20 fiscal year

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority board approved their budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year during their meeting Friday morning.

The budget was approved in a unanimous vote.

The budget would have the executive director position receive a $30,000 salary, with benefits added on totaling $21,894. A 25 percent administration fee on money raised by the DDA would be implemented, while the maintenance worker position would be eliminated from the budget entirely. In a previous meeting on March 1, the board cited “poor performance” by the maintenance worker as the reason for elimination of the position.

