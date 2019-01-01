DDA approves budget for 2019-20 fiscal year

Home / Home

By: 
Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority board approved their budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year during their meeting Friday morning.
The budget was approved in a unanimous vote.
The budget would have the executive director position receive a $30,000 salary, with benefits added on totaling $21,894. A 25 percent administration fee on money raised by the DDA would be implemented, while the maintenance worker position would be eliminated from the budget entirely. In a previous meeting on March 1, the board cited “poor performance” by the maintenance worker as the reason for elimination of the position.

