David Victor named head men’s basketball coach at Glen Oaks

CENTREVILLE — Glen Oaks Community College has named David Victor as its new head men’s basketball coach; Chuck Frisbie will continue as assistant coach.

The 19-member team’s season is about to kickoff officially on Nov. 3 and 4 during the Olney Rotary Classic Tournament in Olney, Ill., with the first home game at Ken Schuler Court on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. versus Carl Sandburg College.

“We are very excited about the upcoming season,” said Victor. “We have four returners and three team members from St. Joseph County. The guys are working really hard and buying into the system. We’ve grown a lot over the last couple weeks of practice.”

Victor wishes to thank Courtney Ivan, athletic director, and the administration for “giving me the opportunity be a college head coach.”