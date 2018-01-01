Home / Home

Date, time set for special TRDDA board meeting

Alek Frost Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority board of directors will hold a special meeting to evaluate and discuss the future of TRDDA Executive Director Dave Vago on Friday, May 11 at 8 a.m. at the Three Rivers Public Library.
In an email sent to the TRDDA board, Vice Chair Amanda Yearling said she and fellow Board Member Andrew George called for Friday’s meeting in the spirit of “transparency” and “due process.”
“At last Friday’s board meeting, we voted to reject Dave’s resignation and set up a special meeting to discuss his evaluation on Friday, May 11. In the interest of transparency, due process, remaining in compliance with applicable laws, and our organization’s future credibility, it is imperative that we hold this meeting,” Yearling wrote.
 

