DASAS receives grant from DTE Energy Foundation

THREE RIVERS — In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services (DASAS), headquartered in Three Rivers, was one of 44 domestic violence shelters to receive a portion of $400,000 in grants from the DTE Energy Foundation on Oct. 23.

According to a press release from the DTE Energy Foundation, the shelters may use the funds to not only support critical services but also to provide the necessary training for the organizations to ensure future viability.

“These grants will help thousands of people fleeing from violence, including more than 5,000 children, with both emergency housing and support services to help rebuild their lives,” Trevor Lauer, president of DTE Electric, said in the release. “Survivors often arrive at shelters having been isolated both socially and financially, leaving them without a safety net. The grants will help provide critical services from finding employment and permanent housing to opening a bank account. Equally important, these programs help survivors navigate what can be a very complex criminal justice system.”

DASAS Executive Director Rose Ludwick said in an interview with the Commercial-News Tuesday she wouldn’t know how much DASAS was going to receive from the grant until mid-November, but that the money they do get would be used for a variety of services.

“It will go toward basic needs at the shelter, anything from staffing to supportive services to specific assistance,” Ludwick said. “For example, the other day, we needed to buy a bus ticket for someone who had to flee, so we’ll use it for things like that.”

In Michigan, more than 2,600 survivors may require some form of assistance on a given day, so Ludwick said getting the grant is “huge” for DASAS and the community.