DASAS offers help where help is needed

THREE RIVERS — Domestic And Sexual Abuse Services in Three Rivers offers a multitude of different ways to help and “serves quite a lot of people, more than people realize,” DASAS Executive Director Kim Kramer said.

DASAS provides free and confidential services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, for adults and their children. Services include an emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, support groups, therapy services, prevention and community education, advocacy, and an emergency response program.

Kramer said DASAS is here to help, no matter the circumstances.

“I would just like to say, reach out for help. A lot of people think that they have to go through it alone, and they don’t. We are here to help, whether they choose to stay with their partner or not,” Kramer said.

“Just knowing that there is someone there that will believe them and support them, and not judge them and the services they receive from us, will look like what they want it to look like, not what we think it should look like.”

DASAS takes pride in the empowerment philosophy, which Kramer said is their staff and volunteers of believing survivors are experts on their own life.

”They identify what their needs are and then we help them achieve those goals, based on the empowerment philosophy. We believe that they are the experts of their lives, so what they need to work on is what we will come alongside them and assist with them with,” Kramer said.

Whatever a survivor in need identifies as a problem, DASAS offers advocates to assist and fulfill their goals. Advocates provide services such as legal accompaniments to court hearings, assistance with issues obtaining a driver’s license, social security card, or a birth certificate for their children.

