DASAS grows and expands

THREE RIVERS — Positive things have been happening for Domestic And Sexual Abuse Services during January. They are now located in a bigger office space on the first floor of 612 Fourth St., and have hired Elizabeth Alderson, a therapist focusing on those with domestic violence/sexual assault issues, as well as Liliane Nogueira, a Spanish-speaking domestic violence/sexual assault advocate.

Previously housed in the basement of First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers-Centreville — a site for which executive director Kim Kramer expressed appreciation, as it met a financial need that they had — the addition of staff meant they had outgrown that space. Now, Alderson, Nogueira, Kramer, director of operations/finance Rose Parshall and domestic violence/sexual assault advocate Carolyn McNary are all in one area where clients could come in and access services, various meetings can be hosted, and there is a more open atmosphere for staff.

