DAR honors local students with Good Citizen award

CENTREVILLE – Two local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored three local high school seniors with its Good Citizen Award on Sunday, March 10, at the Centreville United Methodist Church.

The award, which dates back to 1934, is given to high school seniors who demonstrate dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their high school and their community. Students who want to be nominated for this award write an essay demonstrating those four values, which are sent to the local DAR chapters, who select the winners.

This year, six students were chosen between the two chapters. Only three were in attendance at Sunday’s ceremony.

The sole winner from the Amos Sturgis chapter, which covers Sturgis, White Pigeon, Colon and Burr Oak, was Zoe Yoquelet from Sturgis High School.