Czajkowski won't seek re-election in '22

CENTREVILLE — The Fourth District of St. Joseph County will have new representation in 2023.

During Tuesday’s St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners meeting, Fourth District Commissioner Dan Czajkowski announced he would not be seeking re-election to the seat he has held for the past five-plus years, while also endorsing a candidate to take the seat.

The Fourth District, under the new seven-district map that goes into effect this election cycle, covers White Pigeon Township, Mottville Township and Constantine Township.

In an interview Thursday, the 65-year-old Czajkowski said business commitments and spending more time with family were the main reasons he chose to not run. Czajkowski owns and operates Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon and is a part-owner of the Eickhoff-Farrand-Halverson Chapel in Three Rivers.

“Being a funeral director, you’re on call 24/7, so it’s a bit involved. It was a tough decision though, because I really enjoyed working with the county commissioners and Teresa [Doehring, county administrator],” Czajkowski said. “There’s a good group up there in St. Joseph County that works for the residents of the county. It’s a hard decision to walk away.”

Czajkowski said the biggest accomplishments he’s had with the county commission was working together with township supervisors and the road commission for road funding and helping the county’s budget get back on track.

“We established a committee that worked with the township supervisors, county commission and road commission, and we’ve done a lot of work on local roads the last two years, like $2 million, so that was a big item. We also completed the worst road in the county.” Czajkowski said. “The county budget has been in the black the last three years, and prior to that it was in the red, so helping make the county fiscally sound and getting different groups to work together.”

During his announcement, Czajkowski endorsed a candidate for the Fourth District seat, Luis Rosado. Rosado, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the seat in the Aug. 2 primary, previously worked for the Sturgis Police Department for 18 years, and was heavily involved in the department’s D.A.R.E. program.

Czajkowski said he’s known Rosado for about 25 years, and said he would make a good addition to the board if elected.

“He was a police officer in Sturgis, very involved with the D.A.R.E. program, and I first met him through that. I realized how conscientious he was in that and working with the game, and he had interest in everything of that nature,” Czajkowski said. “He showed interest in being a county commissioner, he understands working with the sheriff’s department and the jail and those items, and he’s got good people skills, too.”

In an email Friday, Rosado said he made the decision to run last month, but had been thinking about it since November, and filed as a candidate on Feb. 18. He said he decided to run after talking with Czajkowski.

“Dan and I talked about that he was thinking about not running again. As a result of that conversation, I became interested in serving in the capacity of a County Commissioner,” Rosado said. “When I made that decision, I talked with Dan and several other government officials both elected and non-elected who all encouraged me to run and stated that they thought I would be a good candidate.”

Rosado said if elected, he would have “some big shoes to fill” replacing Czajkowski, but said he would bring a new face and new ideas for the Fourth District and the county as a whole.

“I'm going to be a liaison for the majority of St. Joseph County while seeking guidance from my colleagues, but more importantly I will strive to vote for what is right and not what is popular at the time. I want to do what is right and in the best interest of our county,” Rosado said.

Overall, Czajkowski said it was “an honor” to serve the community for as long as he did, from being on the White Pigeon Village Council for 30 years – 14 as its mayor – and being on the county commission for three terms.

“It’s really been an honor and a privilege to be on the county commission and to represent the folks of St. Joseph County,” Czajkowski said. “You’re elected by the people, they’re the only ones that give you the authority to be there, and you need to remember that. The reason you’re there is for them.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.