Cutting Ribbons and hair

On Friday, Brazen Beauty Bar, located on W Michigan Ave in Three Rivers, celebrated its first month of business with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Shannon Rench, owner of the salon, said the salon has two stylists, Jessica Ganger and Katie Losik, and cares for hair, skin, and nails. The salon will also be offering airbrush tanning in the future. Rench said that she decided to open her own business because she wanted to offer the community a comfortable salon, “I spent the majority of my career here doing hair, so I decided that it was time to open my own place.” From left to right: Sabrina Helland, Lisa Ludwig, Amber Titus, Jessica Ganger, Shannah Rench, Katie Losik, Shilpa Alwine, and Mary Beth Fleur.

