CTE millage to appear on November ballot

CENTREVILLE – After months of discussion, the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District Board of Education Monday voted in favor of putting an operational millage for the county’s Career-Technical Education (CTE) program on November’s ballot.

The ISD passed the motion by a unanimous 4-0 vote. Vice President Mike Bosma was not in attendance for Monday’s meeting.

The millage, if passed, would result in an increase of no more than one mill to the current millage to continue the CTE program.

“We have heard from nine of the nine school districts [in St. Joseph County], and there were no no’s from any of them,” ISD Board President Elizabeth O’Dell said. “We’ve also asked our superintendent to act as our listening ear. We heard from individuals who had questions and comments both favorable and not so favorable. This is in keeping with the Board’s standards to listen to a diverse range of views before deliberating.”

During the public comment period before the vote, the Board heard from Ned Haylett from the CTE’s steering committee, and Ken Jones from the St. Joseph County EDGE economic development corporation, who were in favor of the CTE millage going forward.

