Crowdfunding campaign launched for “East Alley” project in Three Rivers

Downtown Three Rivers will gain a lively gathering and performance space through a new crowdfunding campaign, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and city of Three Rivers announced Wednesday. The campaign is being offered through Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $25,000 by September 1, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places (PSCP) program. For project details and to donate, please visit: patronicity.com/eastalley.

“East Alley will transform an empty, but busy, walkway into an engaging space that will host and highlight the Three Rivers community,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Katharine Czarnecki. “We are pleased to provide resources for this project through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”