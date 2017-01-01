CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams want to make an impact in their first year in the Southwest 10 Conference.

Rob Collins’ Bulldogs have the depth to do just that.

“The little things will determine our success. We’ve sent a message that said how we do anything is how we do everything, but we’ll need to own that. If we can pay attention to rest, nutrition, injury prevention, warming up perfectly and helping teammates, we’ll go a long way,” Collins said.

Centreville won both boys and girls titles last season in their final year in the BCS League’s Blue Division.



Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.