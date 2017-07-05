Cripe honored with Historian Lifetime Achievement Award

CENTREVILLE — Ring, ring! Class is about to begin at the Nottawa Stone School.

Footsteps make the wooden floor panels creak and the general store in the back room smells of mothballs in a cedar closet. Wooden desks form rows with the short and small desks in the front, and tall and large desks in the back. The front of the classroom features a three-foot tall chalk board, where a 37-star American Flag hangs between two photos; President Abraham Lincoln on the right and President George Washington on the left.

The agenda for May 6, as written on a rolled up scroll, is Michigan’s One-Room Schoolhouse Association Annual Conference with an award ceremony honoring Richard Cripe, curator and Professor Emeritus at Glen Oaks Community College, and this year’s recipient of the Historian Lifetime Achievement Award.

But prior to the ceremony, those in attendance received a brief history lesson from Cripe and former Director of the Regional Educational Media Center and a member of the St. Joseph County Historical Society, Warren Lawrence.

The Nottawa Stone School was built in the 1880s, and was in use from 1870-1961. Cripe and Lawrence said it was their dream to restore the school, and provide a living history experience for children and adults. “All these things have a story,” Cripe said.

“Who would want to take care of this place?” Cripe joked. “Have you seen the walls?”

Cripe and Lawrence’s dream came true in 1978, when the Nottawa Stone School opened to the public as a historic landmark.

“He and I are partners but this school exists, like it exists, because of him, not because of me,” Lawrence said.

Following the history lesson, SJCHS president Martha Starmann, with tears in her eyes, awarded Cripe with the Historian Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Now this seems kind of odd,” Starmann said, while pointing around the stone schoolroom, “because really (the) trophy is right here.”

The historical landmark, which Cripe’s effort and hard work made possible, is open at no charge to visitors from April to October, upon request.

