Crazy for cocoa: World Fare hosts annual Chocolate Affair

THREE RIVERS — World Fare in downtown Three Rivers held its annual Chocolate Affair on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Using World Fare chocolate, five local bakers and food artists created unique and delicious treats, available for the public to sample and vote for the top three people’s choice winners. Proceeds benefit World Fare and its mission.

“The whole idea is to get people to come out. We just want people to come downtown and be together, and nothing brings a community together like food,” co-chair of the Chocolate Affair Jean Thompson said.

“That is why it is so nice to see how many people actually came out, because that is the mission of this place. We are a community spot. We want the community to come and hang out with us. Come talk and let’s share ideas.”

In addition to the people’s choice winners, judges Mayor Tom Lowry and Managing Editor of the Commercial-News Alek Frost selected winners for best presentation and most original. Winners received gift cards to World Fare.

Three Rivers City Commissioner Janell Hart stole the show with her coffee-infused chocolate cake and chocolate banana pudding. She won best presentation, as well as first place people’s choice for her pudding.

“My inspiration for the banana pudding was that I love chocolate covered frozen bananas. I thought it would be perfect and the cocoa from World Fare was perfect to add to that. It gave it color, flavor and it was very good,” Hart said.

“For two months I was trying to decide what to make. I sort of just went back in my brain, back to my childhood. I wanted to do something not everyone was going to do, that was going to be easy to eat, and something that is refreshing. I think bananas with the pudding is very refreshing.”

Trailing only two points behind was second place people’s choice winner Lorie Minor and her daughter Kallee Minor for their red velvet Oreo chocolate cake. Lori has competed at the Chocolate Affair for about five years and called it a family tradition.

Third place for the people’s choice was Mari Lu Cleveland and John “Charlie” Wolgamood with their chocolate baisers containing peanut butter rolls dipped in chocolate with a white chocolate drizzle.

“It was a lot of work but when you see everyone coming in and tasting them, it is worth it,” Cleveland said.

Becca Sonday won most original for her baked chili with sweet potato and cacao, which contains no sugar and fresh vegetables from her farm. She said chocolate chili is a traditional dish from Mexico and within the Southwest United States.

“Really it is not creative at all, it is quite traditional. Mexican hot chocolate is often made with chili powder, like roasted ground up chili. Chili and chocolate go together a lot. I have a respect for Mexican cuisine. It is just really good,” Sonday said.

Desiree Horrocks made chocolate whoopie pies filled with raspberry marshmallow fluff and champagne butter cream. She said it was her first time competing and she wanted to try something different.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.