CRAM deputy director presents on funding match

CENTREVILLE — Ed Noyola, deputy director of the County Road Association of Michigan, came to the St. Joseph County Road Commission’s meeting Wednesday, April 19 to address the matter of whether townships needed to contribute to the Road Commission repairing Constantine Road.

Noyola’s attendance at the behest of the road commission came after Florence Township supervisor Gordon Evilsizor presented at last month’s road commission meeting a letter from the Michigan Department of Transportation stating his township did not have to provide a match (the road commission has requested a 50 percent contribution).

The letter from Troy Hagon, legislative liaison, office of governmental affairs for MDOT, said that Act 51 calls for a 50 percent match on construction of local roads. MDOT’s definition of construction is a new road in a new location, or increased capacity on an existing road. Increased capacity is two lanes to four lanes or two lanes to two lanes with a turn lane of a quarter mile or more. Everything else would be considered preservation of an existing road, including this scenario, which does not require matching funds per Act 51.

