Crafting the start of the school year

THREE RIVERS — On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Three Rivers Public Library hosted a Back to School Bash with activities and crafts to creatively welcome students back to school.

“It just sort of came to me when I was looking at the school’s schedules and sort of just thinking of something we can do,” children’s librarian Caryn Wilson said. “I always loved back to school time, with all the kids excited about being back, so it sounded good to me to do something like this.”

The purpose of the bash was to celebrate and usher in the new school year with creativity and fun being a requirement. Kids, ages three to 12, were urged to participate in activities like a scavenger hunt for boxes of crayons and pencils, and creating crafts to show off to friends at school, including a pencil cup made out of a Pringles can.

Wilson said she researched for school related craft ideas online that were easy and fun to make.



