Covered Bridge not moving

CENTREVILLE — Covered Bridge anxiety has rippled through the community recently as reports have circulated about the future of the venerable structure that spans the St. Joseph River just north of Centreville.

Fear not. It’s here to stay, but with a possible new purpose looming in the not too distant future.

“The decision is to keep it—no ifs, ands or buts,” Chris Minger, St. Joseph County Road Commission manger said emphatically in a recent interview.

The only question is how to best continue using the passageway that was designed and built for horse and buggy traffic in 1887.

“Right now we’re in the thought phase of what to do,” Minger reports. “We have to save it.”

Two options present themselves: initiate and attempt to find funding for major structural upgrades or close the bridge to motorized traffic, dedicating it to foot traffic only. Minger sees the latter as the most sensible choice.

“The only way without lots of money is to close it to through (motorized) traffic,” he said.

That, of course, would mean closing a major north/south artery to the motoring public. But another option is available to keep traffic flowing across the river at almost the exact same location: build a new bridge parallel to the existing, historic Langley Covered Bridge.

Minger said preliminary studies have been done. “We (County Road Commission) have gone to bridge designers for concept drawings,” he said, pulling some prints from a file for inspection. Depicted there is a parallel bridge that would run just south of Langley, branching off the north causeway at the “height limiting sign” and landing on the south shore at a point where a row of large boulders stand by the historic marker sign.

“It would be a concrete bridge,” Minger said. It would resemble the new bridge on Kime Road in Fawn River Township and the Pulver Road and Floating Bridge Road bridges in Flowerfield Township.

A benefit to the parallel bridge concept is the security factor, Minger notes. With a traveled bridge adjacent to a pedestrian-only Covered Bridge, the likelihood of vandalism on the Covered Bridge would be much less, he believes. (Parking for pedestrians could be accommodated on both ends of the causeway, Minger stated.)

A second possibility is to simply shut down all traffic across the river at the present Covered Bridge site, maintain the bridge for foot traffic and route all north/south motorized traffic across either Schweitzer Bridge off M-60 in Lockport Township or across the Angevine Road Bridge in NottawaTownship, just upstream from the Langley span.

Some might wonder if the Langley Covered Bridge can’t be rehabbed and continued as a traffic-bearing structure. Minger indicates two primary obstacles to that course: age and cost.

