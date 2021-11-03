Covered Bridge Healthcare awarded COVID vaccine doses in state pilot program

CENTREVILLE — A local Federally Qualified Health Center is now joining the fight against COVID-19 in a significant way.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) named Covered Bridge Healthcare, based in Centreville, as one of 22 awardees in the state’s community outreach COVID-19 vaccine pilot program.

The goal of the program, according to MDHHS, is to help enhance the state’s vaccine equity strategy by removing barriers to vaccine access for Michigan residents age 60 and older who live in communities with a high Social Vulnerability Index (SVI). The SVI uses census data to identify areas where a community may have “more difficulty preventing human suffering and financial loss in a disaster,” according to MDHHS, and assesses a community’s socioeconomic status, family composition and disability, minority status and language, housing and transportation.

Covered Bridge was one of more than 70 applicants to the program. According to MDHHS, Michigan providers were encouraged to apply if they could “help remove barriers for those ages 60 and up who are most vulnerable to the effects of the virus.” Applications were reviewed by a volunteer panel from the Protect Michigan Commission, which includes community professionals.

“These pilot projects will help improve access to the effective COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan and ultimately get us closer to ending this pandemic,” Kerry Ebersole Singh, director of the Project Michigan Commission, said in a statement. “The safe COVID vaccine is the most effective way to protect you, your family and others from COVID. It will help the country get back to normal and help the economy.”

According to MDHHS, those awarded vaccines received them this week, and any doses received have to be administered within two weeks, with second doses being provided for administration four weeks later.

“We want to make sure all Michiganders have access to the safe and effective vaccines as we work toward our goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders age 16 and up as quickly as possible,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health with MDHHS, said in a statement. “I look forward to more outreach to vulnerable communities as vaccine supplies increase. Your ability to get a vaccine should not be impacted by whether you are in a rural or urban part of the state, are lower income, are living with a disability, are not fluent in English, or don’t have access to a car, a computer or the Internet.”

Covered Bridge CEO Rick Shaffer said he was “proud” CBH was named as one of the awardees.

“We’re proud to be able to serve our community,” Shaffer said. “We just feel getting that particular grant, quite honestly, was a longshot. When we realized the need here in St. Joseph County, looking at the homeless situation and those with transportation issues, we feel we can certainly step up to the plate and help overcome some of those barriers by getting COVID injections for people in need.”

Covered Bridge Chief Operating Officer Ashley Miller said they received 400 initial doses of the Moderna vaccine, and will receive 100 additional doses on a weekly basis. The allocation received is not part of the allocation given to the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ).

In addition, Miller said Covered Bridge received 55 doses of the newly-approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which were given specifically to agricultural and food processing workers in the county in partnership with BHSJ.

Shaffer said Covered Bridge expects to hold a number of clinics for both the public and local workplaces to get the Moderna vaccine. A public clinic will be held Friday at the White Pigeon Township Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with clinics for the public at Burr Oak High School and workplace clinics at local manufacturers expected to occur next week. In the future, once more vaccines get shipped, he hopes to run mobile clinics to reach underserved areas of the county with the vaccine.

“We’re putting together a tentative schedule, awaiting more vaccines,” Shaffer said. “We hope this opens the door to more vaccines. As those tiers open up, we’re going to be able to have more and more vaccine availability, and that’s when we’ll use our mobile clinics to go out into the community with mobile inoculation.”

Those who are currently eligible to get vaccinated and wish to sign up for appointments at the Burr Oak clinic, White Pigeon clinic, or for any public clinics that may occur, Shaffer said, are encouraged to call Covered Bridge at (269) 467-3228. Shaffer said a schedule will be published on their website in the future.

MDHHS said they will review the status of the pilot program down the line, working to identify best practices to “remove barriers” to the vaccine. Shaffer said he’s looking forward to how Covered Bridge can help with that effort.

“We’re excited to be working with our partners, the health department, who are doing a fantastic job,” Shaffer said. “This opportunity puts more shots in arms.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.