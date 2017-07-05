Court of appeals rules in annexation case

GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Third District Court of Appeals Tuesday reversed a decision by St. Joseph County District Court Judge Jeff Middleton on whether the parcel of land, where the City of Three Rivers wants to build a sports complex, is vacant.

Judges Kurtis T. Wilder, Mark T. Boonstra and Colleen A. O’Brien released a five-page summary Tuesday detailing their decision, which comes just one week after the three-judge panel heard oral arguments from attorney Andy Mulder, special counsel to Three Rivers, and Lockport Township attorney Seth Koches on Tuesday, May 2.

Lockport Township officials filed an appeal on Middleton’s ruling in February 2016 after he ruled that the 77 acres of property on Lockport Township’s border with the City of Three Rivers was vacant, and therefore could be annexed by the city.

Lockport Township has argued that a waterline under the property made the land not vacant and because the land is not vacant nor a park, the annexation was improper.

In June, Director of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Shelly Edgerton is expected to determine whether she supports the State Boundary Commission’s decision to rule in favor of Three Rivers on April 12. Following the Court of Appeals’ ruling on Tuesday, it’s not clear how Edgerton’s decision will affect the case overall.