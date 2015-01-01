Home / Home

Court of appeals affirms convictions in Westley George murder trial

George’s appeal denied
By: 
Alek Frost, Managing Editor

LANSING — On Tuesday, July 3 the State of Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed jury trial convictions of Westley LaCharles George III for the 2015 murder of Eugene Jackson. George was convicted of first degree-murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony at the conclusion of a 2016 trial held in St. Joseph County Circuit Court.
 

Please see Saturday's  print or e-edition for full article.

