Couples Carriage and Wine Night returns this Friday

THREE RIVERS — The ever-popular Holiday horse-and-carriage returns to Main Street in downtown Three Rivers this Friday evening for Couples Carriage and Wine night, the latest in December’s four-event series, the Main Street Holiday Strolls.

Hosted by downtown merchants and the DDA/Main Street program, the event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Nighttime carriage rides through the Main Street historic district will be available every 15 minutes. Prospective riders can ensure a spot in advance by calling Dave Vago, executive director of the Three Rivers DDA/Main Street, at 269-535-5145, or by emailing threeriversdda@gmail.com.

The rides are $10 a person, and are open to all, including couples and families alike. Participating Main Street merchants will host free snacks and refreshments.



