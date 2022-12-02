County United Way celebrates 2021-22 fundraising success

STURGIS — The St. Joseph County United Way (SJCUW) had a successful 2021-22 fundraising campaign season, raving about it to the airwaves Wednesday afternoon as part of a victory celebration for the nonprofit.

Just over $1.2 million was raised by the SJCUW in the past year from Feb. 1, 2021 to Jan. 31, 2022, exceeding their goal of $1,063,650 for the year. The total was over $200,000 more than they raised during the 2020-21 campaign season.

“It's really something to be proud of, especially in an economy that has been struggling with the pandemic and the other things going on,” SJCUW Executive Director Kelly Hostetler said.

To celebrate their success, the United Way held their annual victory celebration in a different way than previous years. Instead of an in-person celebration with hundreds of attendees, the nonprofit went with a virtual celebration, hosted by Sturgis radio station WBET from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

During the celebration, hosted by WBET’s Mike Stiles, Hostetler was joined by their campaign honorary co-chairs Jeff Bloomfield and Garrett Hall, next year’s campaign honorary co-chairs Marcus Gleaton and Gary Metz, and representatives from the top 10 donators from the campaign. All were recognized between songs and commercials throughout the block.

The top donator from the campaign was Morgan Olson, who raised $212,723 for SJCUW throughout the year. The rest of the top 10 were TH Plastics, American Axle, Burr Oak Tool, the City of Sturgis, Three Rivers Health, Sturgis Public Schools, Sturgis Hospital, Kadant Johnson and Meijer.

Hostetler said this year’s campaign was a bit tougher than most.

“The workplaces are still having a hard time allowing us to come in in to do presentations, so you can tell the difference between where I've been able to speak and where I have not. Morgan Olson, I did 16 different presentations, and they raised over $200,000,” Hostetler said. “We love our companies, we love our workplaces, we love to support them, and we respect them at a time where it's been really tough on them.”

She added that her team with the United Way did a “phenomenal job,” saying the amount they raised is a “miracle.” The money raised, she said, will go to 40 local agencies around the county.

“When people ask me what my job is, I look for the issues in the community and plop myself right in the middle of them. I look to see how we can help - maybe we need to make a new program, raise money to support a program already intact, and that's what we do at United Way,” Hostetler said.

During the broadcast, both of the outgoing chairs, Bloomfield and Hall, were presented with gift baskets as thanks for their hard work during the last fundraising cycle. Both said they were pleased with how the fundraising effort went, and that it was an honor to be co-chairs.

“Kelly said that there were people in the community that thought highly of us, and I was like, ‘really?’ It has been a lot of fun, and both Jeff and myself are usually pretty busy, so we leaned on each other this year, and I think it worked out better than probably we could’ve predicted,” Hall, who works as a real estate agent in the Three Rivers area, said.

“It was an eye-opening experience to how hard these girls in the United Way work. They work tirelessly 24/7/365 to do this,” Bloomfield, who is also the Three Rivers Fire Department chief, said. “It was an honor to be a part of, it was a lot of fun, I got to meet a lot of great people I’ve never met before, and it was an honor to do it with Garrett. … With the downturn in the economy, it’s nice to see the $1.2 million.”

Looking ahead to next year, Hostetler said the goal will be set within the next couple of months by the SJCUW’s board, and expects it to be increased within 5 percent of last year’s goal. As for the honorary co-chairs, she said the honor usually shifts between communities from year to year, and this year, two people with ties to the Centreville area were named – Metz and Gleaton.

Metz, who once served as president of the SJCUW, worked in downtown Centreville for a number of years for Sturgis Bank and Trust, as well as started real estate development company GEMETZ LLC. He is also a member of the Knights of Columbus, and was a member of the Centreville Lions Club for 33 years. He said he’s looking forward to being one of the co-chairs, likening it to a sort of bucket list item.

“I’ve been part of United Way for years, and this is one thing I haven’t done. In that respect, it’s one thing I can cross off my list,” Metz said. “There’ll be a lot of meetings, a lot of events, and I get to tag along. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Gleaton, who began the Gleaton Swanwick Insurance Agency in Centreville back in the mid-2000s and is one of the owners of Sauganash Country Club, was a board member for the United Way from 2001-06. He said he is also looking forward to reconnecting with the United Way and achieve next year’s fundraising goal.

“I’m honored that Kelly asked me. I was a former board member for six years and saw all the hard work she’s put in,” Gleaton said. “I’m looking forward to being a helper and raise some money on the other side now.”

Hostetler thanked those who supported the nonprofit throughout the last year, and is hopeful for many things to help out the community next year.

“My wish, truthfully, is we can support the children and the youth in our community, either by making sure they have the backpacks they need, the shoes and coats they need, how wonderful it would be to have the homeless issue gone,” Hostetler said. “My wish is all those issues would be gone.”

