County sues City of Three Rivers

CENTREVILLE — Alleging a breach of its January, 2016 “Recreation Facility Agreement” with the City of Three Rivers, St. Joseph County and its board of commissioners filed suit in St. Joseph County Circuit Court Monday asking for a judgment requiring the City of Three Rivers to return $755,000 that the county provided for purchase of acreage in Lockport Township upon which a “sports complex” was to have been built.

To date, annexation of the property into the City of Three Rivers has not been achieved and no construction has begun on a sports complex facility, as legal challenges from Lockport Township have stymied the City’s plans to move forward.

“The express conditions of the agreement have not been fulfilled,” the suit alleges. “Therefore the City has no legal right to the $755,000 payment provided by the county.”

“Permitting the city to retain the $755,000 in the absence of construction of a Recreation Facility would be unjust to the citizens of St. Joseph County, who intended for such funds to be used for a specific public purpose,” the suit continues.



