County revises Animal Control Board bylaws

CENTREVILLE – The St. Joseph County Commission approved revisions of some of the bylaws for the county’s Animal Control Advisory Board during its meeting on Tuesday.

The changes, which were passed unanimously, included expanding the Board from nine to 10 members, placing management of Animal Control under the direction of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s office rather than a director that reports to the County Administrator, and changing the board’s mission and objectives.

The mission of the Advisory Board now is to “advise the Sheriff in matters regarding the quality of life for animals under the jurisdiction of the St. Joseph County Animal Control Division,” according to the revised bylaws. The number of objectives under the revised bylaws went from nine to four. The objectives now consist of “[providing] recommendations regarding shelter care and volunteerism with the intent of enhancing a healthful and humane environment,” “(to) proactively instill humane principles and behavior into the community through education and example,” organizing and promoting fundraisers for the Animal Control Shelter, and to be a liaison for the Sheriff and Animal Control.

