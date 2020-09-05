County receives $300k grant from EPA

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — St. Joseph County received a $300,000 grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Wednesday that would help with assessment and cleanup of contaminated properties under the agency’s Brownfields Program.

According to the EPA, St. Joseph County will use the funds to conduct eight Phase I and Phase II environmental site assessments, while also conducting community involvement activities and developing cleanup and reuse plans. The activities will be mainly focused in the downtown Three Rivers area, with priority sites including the Old Three Rivers Hospital near Scidmore Park, the vacant Whitehouse building on South Main Street and a former car dealership property that is now a vacant lot across from the Day Reporting Center on South Main Street.

St. Joseph County was one of three west Michigan counties that received funding from the EPA. Ottawa County received $300,000, while Calhoun County and the Calhoun County Land Bank Authority received a combined $1.1 million.

"St. Joseph County is thrilled to receive an EPA Brownfield Assessment grant,” St. Joseph County Administrator Teresa Doehring said in a statement. “This funding will serve as a catalyst for redevelopment in our community, and in turn improve the vitality of our downtown areas, address housing needs, and eliminate blight. We look forward to partnering with the EPA in this critical initiative.”

Doehring added in an e-mail to the Commercial-News that the grant, while it can cover the costs of environmental assets, is only “one piece of a much larger puzzle needed to eventually redevelop the properties.”

A brownfield is defined by the EPA as a property in which expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a “hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant,” such as lead, asbestos or Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs). The contaminants can cause a range of health effects if a person is exposed, such as mesothelioma, brain damage, immune system damage and more.

Cathy Knapp from Southwest Michigan First explained how the process of the assessments would work. She said a Phase I assessment includes finding out if there has been any contamination of a site via a historic paper search, and a Phase II assessment involves taking samples of soil, air, and/or groundwater to determine if there’s contamination.

“What happens ultimately is if there’s anything that is found before somebody new takes over the property, a report is written that’s called a baseline environmental assessment,” Knapp said. “What that does is makes an owner not liable for anything that happened prior to them buying the property. It’s an important process to go through, especially with sites that have been sitting vacant for a long time.”

Knapp said a Phase I assessment can cost more than $3,000, a Phase II assessment can run between $15,000 to $20,000, and a baseline environmental assessment costs around an additional $2,000.

Since the Brownfields Program was established in 1995, almost $1.6 billion has been given to communities around the United States to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return blighted properties to productive reuse.

“These communities are ready to move forward with redevelopment; they just lacked the funding to take that next step,”?EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede said. “EPA’s Brownfields grants help jump-start the process by providing support for assessments and cleanups.”

United States Rep. Fred Upton praised St. Joseph County for receiving the grant funds.

“I’m so pleased that the EPA’s Brownfields Program is providing such a significant grant that will support the local economy and provide for new opportunities here in St. Joseph County,” Upton said. “The folks of Three Rivers and the neighboring communities are salt of the earth people, and during this difficult moment in our nation’s history where so many of us are facing new challenges, this grant funding is certainly a breath of good news for this region of our state.”

