CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday passed a resolution following a public hearing to support the submission of an application titled, “St. Joseph County — Kettles Preserve Acquisition” to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, for the acquisition of 54 acres of land along the St. Joseph River in Fabius Township.

According to the resolution, the grant would be for $166,500 and the Board would also “make available a local match through donations received of $58,500 or 26 percent of the total project cost of $225,000, during the 2017-18 fiscal year.” Those donations would come from the property owner who made “a financial commitment to the project in the amount of one-third interest in the property to be used as matching funds.”

Commissioner Dan Czajkowski said the land is “(going to be left) basically as a wilderness area,” but the parks department could potentially “develop some trails in it, possibly a canoe launch.” He also clarified that while the county is “basically getting (the land) for nothing,” the terms of the grant require the county to pay for some “dilapidated buildings (on the property) to be torn down and cleaned up” for “about $5,000.”

In other business…

•Commissioner John Dobberteen said he was simply “thinking out loud” at a work session after the executive meeting earlier this month, and was not “directing anyone to build a building” near Meyer-Broadway Park.

•The Board accepted a $2,500 “Gratitude Grant” from the Sturgis Elks Lodge for veterans transitional housing.

•The Board tabled a review of the Board of Commissioners’ meeting start time until the Board’s first meeting in June of this year. The meeting currently takes place the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 24 or alek@threeriversnews.com.