County passes resolution supporting Covered Bridge repairs

CENTREVILLE – The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution during their regular meeting Tuesday in support of the St. Joseph County Road Commission fixing the Langley Covered Bridge as it is in its current location.

The resolution stems from a conversation the Road Commission had about the Covered Bridge in a recent meeting. Three options were presented to the commission by Road Commission Engineer Garrett Myland, which included building a new bridge next to the covered bridge, fixing the bridge as it is and keeping it where it is now, or closing down the bridge entirely.

During that meeting, Myland said he was in favor of the second option, fixing the bridge as it is, which Myland said as a one-time cost would be between $1.5 million and $2 million. He added that a decision didn’t need to be made at that point in the meeting. At the County Commission’s Executive Committee meeting on May 29, the commissioners agreed with the second option as well, and started to draft the resolution.

The resolution stated the bridge is a historic landmark, being the longest remaining wooden covered bridge in the state, and one of the most photographed sites in St. Joseph County. It also stated that the commissioners “feel strongly about preserving this historic landmark for future generations to enjoy” and calls for the road commission to get approval from the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office for the work.

A copy of the resolution will also be sent to the road commission.

