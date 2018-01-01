County to not assign outside counsel for national opioid litigation

CENTREVILLE — A retainer agreement and resolution to assign an outside counsel for the national opioid litigation against pharmaceutical companies failed to pass after the St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2-2 on Tuesday, April 17.

Commissioners Kathy Pangle and Al Balog voted against the resolution, and with the absence of John Dobberteen, the vote resulted in a tie and therefore did not pass.

If passed, the county would’ve assigned a special counsel, consisting of attorneys and a law firm, to “prosecute and adjust for the County of St. Joseph a claim for past and future damages and/or expenditures caused by the culpable conduct of any and all pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, and/or retailers of opioid analgesics.”

After meeting with the attorneys, Balog said he does not agree that pharmaceutical companies are to blame for the opioid crisis.

“In my opinion, the pharmaceutical companies have researched and developed a product that does exactly what it is attended to do, and that is to manage pain for patients,” he said.



