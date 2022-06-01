County moves to monthly meetings

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners will be meeting less often in 2022.

During their regular meeting Tuesday, commissioners approved a meeting calendar for the year that sees the number of regular meetings and Executive Committee meetings go from twice a month each down to just once a month each.

The change goes into effect with their next regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. Following that meeting, the commission will be meeting every third Tuesday of the subsequent months at 5 p.m. at the commission room on the third floor of the historic courthouse in Centreville.

For Executive Committee meetings, they will be held on the second Tuesday of each month at 8 a.m., beginning with their next meeting scheduled for Jan. 11. Executive Committee meetings are held in the history room on the third floor of the historic courthouse.

Both schedules for the regular meetings and Executive Committee meetings were approved 4-1, with Fifth District Commissioner Ken Malone the lone dissenter.

“Personally, when I was elected, I accepted the responsibility of two meetings a month and the executive sessions, with the idea we would cancel if we realized they were not necessary,” Malone said prior to the vote. “I oppose this change.”

The potential change to the schedule was originally discussed during the Dec. 1 Executive Committee meeting as an offshoot of a conversation brought up by County Clerk Lindsay Oswald about not scheduling regular commission meetings on election days, citing the “demand” of the upcoming 2022 elections. She mentioned an idea brought to her by another county that scheduled a Committee of the Whole meeting, similar to an Executive Committee meeting, to combine with their regular commission meeting the week prior, and not have a meeting on Election Day.

In that December conversation, County Administrator Teresa Doehring said she would look into that kind of a schedule that Oswald proposed, but also mentioned that one regular meeting and one Executive Committee meeting per month throughout the year would be “doable.” Second District Commissioner Kathy Pangle asked Doehring at that time if they “have to have” meetings on their regular two-weeks-a-month schedule, with Doehring replying they don’t have to.

No other substantive discussions by the commissioners were held about the proposed schedule changes between Dec. 1 and Tuesday’s vote. The potential change was only briefly mentioned as part of a discussion on board rules at the Dec. 7 regular meeting.

In an interview following Tuesday’s meeting, Pangle addressed some of the reasons why they decided to go down to a monthly schedule, and expressed some surprise at Malone’s opposition to the change.

“We did all discuss that there were times when we were having a meeting, and there was hardly anything on the agenda, and we were only here for five, 10 minutes at most,” Pangle said. “Teresa said maybe we could go to one meeting a month, and most of us agreed to it. I didn’t realize Ken was opposed to it until tonight.”

Pangle said meetings could potentially be longer as a result of the change and having more business to take care of at them, adding that the Executive Committee meetings could be used to “get everything on track.”

“I’m hoping it works out, and I think it will,” Pangle said. “Maybe we’ll get more people to come to the meetings too, when there’s one meeting a month.”

Fourth District Commissioner Dan Czajkowski said during the meeting the county will try out the new schedule format and see how it goes, potentially changing back if things don’t work out as planned.

“My understanding is that we’re going to try this format and if we need additional meetings, we’ll make additional meetings as business comes due,” Czajkowski said. “I’m assuming if it doesn’t work, we’ll go back.”

Pangle appointed county commission chair

In other business from Tuesday, Pangle was appointed as the new chairperson of the county commission. She takes over the role previously held by Third District Commissioner Dennis Allen for the past four years.

Pangle, who is going into her sixth year on the board, represents Park, Leonidas, Mendon, Colon and Burr Oak townships. She has been the vice chair of the board for the past three years.

She thanked the commissioners for appointing her to be chair, adding that Allen had done an “outstanding job” as chair.

“I’m not a politician nor am I a good speaker, but I can promise you that I’ll do my very best for all of St. Joseph County, and I’ll rely on my fellow commissioners to help me along the way,” Pangle said. “We will continue to work as a team as we have been for the last five years, and we welcome any public comment or input or opinions, so feel free to approach any of us at any time.”

Fourth District Commissioner Dan Czajkowski, in a subsequent vote, was named vice chair. Czajkowski, a White Pigeon resident who represents Constantine, Mottville, Sturgis and White Pigeon townships, thanked his colleagues for the opportunity during commissioner comments.

“Thank you for the honor of being the vice chair, and as long as I don’t talk any more than normal or run a meeting, we’ll do just fine,” Czajkowski said. “This board is a really pretty nice board right now, really balanced. … It’s an honor just being on this board, and when you get a title like that, it’s even more of an honor.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.