County making progress on bids for courts building renovation

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners received an update on the planned renovation of the courts building from County Administrator Teresa Doehring during their Executive Committee meeting Wednesday.

Doehring said on Nov. 22, she, along with the county’s Building and Grounds Director Tim Hochstetler and a representative from the TowerPinkster architectural firm, interviewed three construction management companies for the project. Doehring told commissioners the interviews “went great,” and that all three companies were “very capable and very knowledgeable.”

Doehring said there are a couple of things to iron out in the selection process before bringing a recommendation to the commissioners at their next meeting on Tuesday.

“We had asked them to give us their best estimate, so we’re looking at the percentage rate as well as pre-construction fees and initial fees,” Doehring said. “The general construction fees are hard to compare because of that. We’re trying to work out the best process that we can to be able to line those up.”

In an interview with the Commercial-News following the meeting, Doehring said the county is looking to do a “refresh” of the courts building with “high-level concept plans,” and put out requests for proposals for construction work last month. TowerPinkster is the architect for the project.