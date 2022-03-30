County, local municipalities to receive adult-use marijuana payments

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — St. Joseph County, along with two other municipalities in the county, will soon be receiving a portion of funds from recreational marijuana sales in the state.

The Michigan Department of Treasury announced Thursday that St. Joseph County will receive $169,360.32 from the state’s Marihuana Regulation Fund as a part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act, while the Village of Constantine will receive a separate $112,906.88 payment and the City of Sturgis will receive a separate payment of $56,453.44.

The three entities are part of the 62 cities, 15 villages, 33 townships and 53 counties receiving payments from the treasury’s fund beginning this week. In total, more than $42.2 million will be distributed among the 163 entities, with each eligible municipality and county receiving more than $56,400 for every licensed marijuana retail store and microbusiness located within its jurisdiction.

“The Michigan Department of Treasury will distribute these dollars as soon as practical to eligible local units of government,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said in a press release. “The doubling of this year’s payment amounts will have a larger impact on local government budgets.”

According to the state treasury, in the 2021 fiscal year, more than $111 million was collected from the 10 percent adult-use marijuana excise tax, with more than $1.1 billion in total adult-use marijuana sales in the state during the year. Revenue was collected from 374 licensees among the state’s villages, cities and townships.

Outside of the $42.2 million being distributed to municipalities, according to the state treasury $49.3 million was sent to the state’s School Aid Fund for K-12 education, and another $49.3 million was sent to the Michigan Transportation Fund.

