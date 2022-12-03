County lays out priorities for $11.8m in Rescue Plan funds

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County officials now have a more concrete plan on what they want to do with their American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.

In a presentation during Tuesday’s Executive Committee meeting of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, the top priorities for the county’s $11.8 million in ARP funding will be budget stabilization, a courts building renovation, and other capital improvements.

The priorities were put together by the county’s steering committee for the ARP funds, along with Public Sector Consultants, a firm the county hired to assist the committee with figuring out how ARP funding can be used. Public Sector Consultants Vice President Tim Dempsey outlined the recommended allocation for each area, with $4 million going toward budget stabilization, $4 million going to the courts building renovations, $2 million going toward capital improvements, and another $1 million for what he called “external funding.”

“The ARP recognizes there are greater community needs that can be addressed with these funds, and the committee recognized that and that there’s need out there,” Dempsey said. “This would be funding for potential nonprofits or other local governments that might be using their money to match your dollars to do some project in their particular community.”

Dempsey said given the nature of capital improvements and the courts building renovation, the remaining $800,000 could potentially be used as contingency funds for those projects.

As far as budget stabilization, Dempsey said that was the main focus of ARP and what it set out to do, adding that it would help the county “absorbs negative impacts from the pandemic.” He said the $4 million would be stretched out from 2023 to 2026.

“The way the committee structured it, I think it’s really about softening the blow and transitioning to address those structural deficit issues,” Dempsey said.

With the courts building renovation, Dempsey said it needs “extensive renovations,” and like other capital expenditures, the money would prevent the county from having to issue debt for it. The county has been looking at upgrades and renovations to the courts building for some time, but Doehring said there’s still no exact amount of how much the new building will cost to build, and that she was confident $4 million wouldn’t be enough.

“We still need to work through that process with the construction company and the architects on what our end project is going to look like,” Doehring said. “I can confidently say formally that it’s not going to be enough. We’ll also have to leverage some additional funds, but I do feel as though we should be able to make repayment on whatever that amount is.”

Doehring added that it was good to know they could move forward on the renovation without having to borrow the full amount.

Fourth District Commissioner Dan Czajkowski commented on the money available from the ARP and the positives of having it available for multiple uses.

“Just a few years ago, we were looking at all these improvements to the courthouse, and had a budget that was consistently in the red,” Czjakowski said. “We’re not only looking at getting part of the courthouse done, we’re not only looking at the budget being stabilized every year, but we’re also taking care of these long-term needs that have been in other departments. Plus, going out to the public with, not a great deal of money, but something to help those communities. I think the four basic needs, the way they’ve come together, is pretty good.”

One thing that was not explicitly mentioned as part of the funding was high-speed internet, something commissioners and those on the steering committee considered at one point to be a priority with ARP funding. Dempsey explained in an interview following the meeting that internet not being mentioned in the initial outline has to do with state and federal funds that could be available.

“Broadband came up [with the steering committee], but there’s also a substantial amount of money that’s going to be flowing through the state for broadband,” Dempsey said. “The state is guaranteed at least $100 million through the infrastructure bill, and in addition to that $100 million, I’ve heard the state could be eligible for up to $1.2 billion in more competitive formula-based funding. So, there’s going to be a lot of money flowing for broadband.”

Dempsey said the county will be looking for broader public engagement on the county’s plans, and said the timeline to potentially start taking feedback from stakeholders will be later this month or sometime in April.

“We have a couple ideas, one is to do an initial survey around these categories and recommendations,” Dempsey said. “You could also do meetings with local units of government, because their issues are certainly unique compared to nonprofits, and then maybe do a session with nonprofits, and then potentially a session with the general public if you want broader input.”

Overall, although they have money available now to do what is outlined, Doehring said there’s still plenty to accomplish, and the county needs to continue to pay attention to its finances.

“We still have work to do,” Doehring said.

In other business…

Commissioners added to their next meeting agenda a request to dissolve the Animal Control Advisory Board.

Commissioners added to their next meeting agenda a request to place a four-year millage renewal for the county’s Transportation Authority on the August primary ballot.

Commissioners added to their next meeting agenda revisions to the county’s capital improvement master list.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.