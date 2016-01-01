County lawsuit discussed at SJC Commissioners meeting

CENTREVILLE — The lawsuit filed by St. Joseph County and its board of commissioners against the City of Three Rivers last week was discussed during the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The lawsuit, which was filed in St. Joseph County Circuit Court on Monday, Aug. 28, alleges a breach of the county’s January, 2016 “Recreation Facility Agreement” with the city. The county is asking for a judgment requiring the City of Three Rivers to return $755,000 that the county provided for purchase of acreage in Lockport Township upon which a “sports complex” was to have been built.

Chairman Al Balog said the board decided to take legal action after a written legal opinion failed to determine whether the contract between the county and the city had been breached.

“We’ve had individuals come here and tell us their opinion, that the contract has been breached, we’ve got three new commissioners who started asking the same question, has this contract been breached or not? We don’t know,” Balog said.

“As chairman, I cannot say yes or no, the (county) administrator cannot say yes or no. So we requested a written legal opinion, a written legal opinion that I was a little disappointed in because he couldn’t tell us if it had been breached or not. His suggestion was that we let a judge make that decision and that’s what this board decided to do.”

Balog said he still supports building a sports complex but said the board never specified where it should be built.

