County Juvenile Division requests exceptions to hiring freeze

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County’s Family Court Judge, along with other employees in the Family Court: Juvenile Division, confronted the county commissioners requesting an exception of the hiring freeze to employee three monitors for Juvenile Day Treatment, and a neglect/abuse specialist, during the executive meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Kevin Kane, referee and lawyer within the division, explained that three monitors recently resigned, who collectively added up to no more than 78 hours a week of service. The division is required to have at least one female and one male working as a monitor. The monitors serve similar to teachers or mentors to provide education to juveniles, aged less than 17 years old, while they are unable to attend school. Juveniles are appointed to day treatment, opposed to a Juvenile Detention Center, by Hon. David Tomlinson.



