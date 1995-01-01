County honors employees, longtime Board of Canvassers member for service

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners held their annual ceremony honoring a multitude of county employees for their service during their board meeting Tuesday.

In total, 26 county employees were recognized for various lengths of service to the county, with nine in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting. For 10 years of service, the county recognized Drain Commissioner Jeff Wenzel, Prosecutor John McDonough, Sheriff’s Department Operations Administrator Jason Bingaman, Friend of the Court Enforcement Officer Pete Vandenbrink, Road Patrol Deputy Jeff Bingaman, District Court Magistrate Mark Books, District Court Probation Officer Gina Wagner, and Central Dispatch Supervisor Kristen Carpenter.

For 15 years of service, the county recognized Central Dispatch Telecommunicator Mike Haydon, Equalization Technician Erin Lamb, Juvenile Register Julie Mitchell, Court Liaison Secretary Tammy Miller, Fried of the Court Enforcement Clerk Lisa Youga, Commission on Aging In-Home Services Assistant Jeanette Cage, Custodian Tara Lafler, Chief Deputy Treasurer Kathy Humphreys, COA Home Care Aide Silvija Arums and St. Joseph County Information Technology Director Dustin Bainbridge.

For 20 years of service, the county recognized Michigan State University Extension Program Aide Tonya Barrington, Corrections Sergeant Don Heath, Road Patrol Deputy Mike McCoy and Juvenile Detention Specialist and Reserve Dick Metty.

For 25 years of service, the county recognized Family Division Caseworker Jim Jacobs, County Maintenance Technician Kole Mostrom and Custodian Mark Pratt, and for 35 years of service, the county recognized Friend of the Court Caseworker Andi Guy.

Later on in the meeting, the commissioners recognized a longtime member of the St. Joseph County Board of Canvassers, James Wetherbee, with a resolution honoring him for his 22 years of service to the board, which helps certify primary and general election results in St. Joseph County.

Reading the text of the resolution, Fifth District Commissioner Ken Malone said Wetherbee “knew no strangers with a career in education and a knack for remembering names.” Wetherbee served the community as a teacher and principal in the Three Rivers area and was a member of the Centreville Lions Club in addition to his service on the Board of Canvassers, where he served from 1995 to 2003 and again from 2005 to 2019.

“The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners and St. Joseph County Clerk recognize and express grateful appreciation to James Wetherbee for his dedication to the entire community, quick wit, fun stories, and devoted public service and congratulates him on his retirement from the St. Joseph County Board of Canvassers,” Malone said, reading from the resolution.

Wetherbee thanked many people during his comments accepting the resolution, including County Clerk Lindsay Oswald and former County Clerk Patti Bender.

“The Board of Canvassers is very fortunate that we have a clerk like Lindsay Oswald and a clerk like Patti Bender who have served for many years, and they do a lot of work that night after the election and their staff works very hard, and we have had very few problems in that respect,” “Both parties believe that every person that voted should have their vote counted. I will miss it, I had a great time, and I think we have a very good Board of Commissioners and Board of Canvassers right now. It’s been a pleasure to work with both of those ladies and their staffs.”

In other business…

•The commissioners approved the annual apportionment report and adopted a resolution for the report as well. The report gives a rundown of all the millages that have been approved in the county, and the estimated tax dollars the millages will bring in to either the municipality or the county. As previously reported by the Commercial-News, the estimated tax dollars that will be coming into the county through its operating millage is $9,314,815, a 3.14 percent increase from 2018, and in total, the county is estimated to take in $16,134,729 in tax dollars through the operating, roads, 911, Commission on Aging, transportation and parks millages in 2019, a 6.52 percent increase from 2018.

•The commissioners approved a request for an exception to the county’s hiring freeze for a new corrections officer for the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department. The request came about due to the retirement of another corrections officer.

•The commissioners approved a new jury card program agreement with Rapid Financial Solutions. Oswald said with this new program, they would hand prepaid debit cards to jurors who check in to jury duty, who get to keep them after the judge dismisses them, and after the trial is over, the cards will get loaded with their payment for serving on the jury. Oswald said the 49 cents per load is cheaper than the county writing a check and mailing it to people who serve jury duty.

