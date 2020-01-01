County to explore creating Property Assessed Clean Energy Act district

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to explore creating a Property Assessed Clean Energy Act (PACE) district in St. Joseph County during their meeting Tuesday.

County Grant Writer and Community Development Coordinator James Hissong spoke about the plan to the commissioners before the vote. He said PACE is a financing tool for developers and commercial businesses to utilize clean energy and receive “upfront capital” that would be paid back with the cost savings associated with energyefficient upgrades.

“It does seem like a great financing tool that possibly could help development in St. Joseph County,” Hissong said.

The specific PACE financing program Hissong said he is looking into is through a company called Lean and Green Michigan, which is based out of Detroit. According to an information sheet from Lean and Green, commercial property owners would receive “100 percent pre-funding” for energy saving upgrades on facilities and pay back the PACE loan through a special assessment on their property taxes. The program is currently offered in 25 counties and 15 additional cities across Michigan, including Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties and the city of Grand Rapids.

Qualifying properties for the program would include commercial and industrial properties, such as hotels, restaurants and office buildings, and non-profit properties, such as churches, private schools and cooperatives. The upgrades that would qualify include measures for energy efficiency, such as lighting and HVAC, water efficiency, such as low flush and low flow systems, and renewable energy, such as solar.

According to the agenda request form from County Administrator Teresa Doehring, a property owner in Fabius Township reached out to the county to access PACE financing on a new housing construction project, and it was also brought to her attention by Hissong and representatives from ABM, the company currently handling the county’s energy efficiency projects.

The vote Tuesday did not officially create a PACE district, rather it allowed the commissioners to research the issue more to potentially create one in the near future.

Hissong said he hopes to bring in representatives from Lean and Green to the commissioners’ next Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 a.m. to present on the initiative and answer any questions the commissioners might have. On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the next regular meeting for the commissioners, the proposed timeline calls for a public hearing on the project, followed by a resolution to establish the district.

The resolution of intent passed unanimously, 4-0, with Fourth District Commissioner Dan Czajkowski not in attendance during the meeting.

In other business…

County Treasurer Judith Ratering announced during the public comment section of Tuesday’s meeting she will be retiring at the end of the year and will not seek re-election in 2020. Ratering endorsed Deputy Treasurer Kathy Humphreys to take her spot in this year’s election.

Florence Township Supervisor Gordon Evilsizor told commissioners the township approved funds during its meeting on Monday to help finance road work on one of the final two miles of Constantine Road. He thanked commissioners for their participation in financing the project, saying it’s been “a long eight years” of trying to get the road done.

Evilsizor, in his comments to the board, announced his candidacy for St. Joseph County Sheriff in the 2020 election

The commissioners certified the appointment of Erin Goff, the current community corrections director for the county, as the county’s new Emergency Management Coordinator.

The commissioners approved revisions to the District Court’s non-contract employment policy.

