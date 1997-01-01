County district court admin named vice president of national association

CENTREVILLE — A local circuit court administrator received a “prestigious” honor last week from the National Association for Court Management during their annual conference in Las Vegas.

Kathy Griffin, court administrator for the 45th Circuit Court in St. Joseph County, was voted in as the new Vice President of the National Association for Court Management Board of Directors.

“It’s a pretty prestigious honor,” Griffin said. “Because of the quality of people in it, it was an honor just to be a director. Now to move up from being a director, it’s quite an honor.”

Griffin has been the circuit court administrator for St. Joseph County since 2005, and has been on staff at the courts since 1997, when she was a judicial assistant for Jim Noecker. Griffin attended Kellogg Community College, Jackson Community College and Glen Oaks Community College, and graduated from the Michigan State University judicial program in 2013. Griffin is also a graduate of the National Center for State Courts Court Manager Program.