County discusses supporting changes to mental health legislation

CENTREVILLE – Sparked by a tragedy that occurred in Fawn River Township in early May, the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners discussed the possibility of supporting new mental health legislation at the state level during their executive committee meeting Wednesday.

Fifth District Commissioner Ken Malone, whose district covers Fawn River Township, spearheaded the conversation. He said the biggest thing to understand in regards to mental health is that there are programs and services available, but the biggest hurdle is having access to those services.

“Why shouldn’t people who are paying for those with their taxes also have some access to those things?” Malone said. “For example, people that are gainfully employed don’t necessarily have the coverage that allows them to have access to those services, and unfortunately, our local agency’s not allowed to be able to be utilized by them, even though our taxes are contributing to that process.”

Malone added that St. Joseph County should be the one spearheading a change in mental health legislation in the state and help people get access to mental health care.

“Action has to start somewhere, why not St. Joseph County?” Malone asked.

Malone said mental health issues aren’t isolated circumstances.

“I looked at all the statistics about kids and suicides, which totally amazed me,” Malone said. “They have so much more now than we had when we were kids, and yet they have such a dim view of the world. We need to be able to get resources so we can be able to help those kids, and be able to get the services to them.” Malone added that financial issues for families is another reason why kids might not get the mental health services they need.

Fourth District Commissioner Dan Czajkowski said, referencing the two recent tragedies in both Fawn River Township and in Sturgis, where a woman’s mutilated body was found in a man’s home, mental health is an “underlying problem” in the county.

“It’s a big, big problem, and people don’t know about resources, and they’re going undiagnosed,” Czajkowski said. “I think in the long run, it’ll save money because it’s plugging up the jails and everything else with people that otherwise need to be dealt with in a different way.”

Malone added that a change in mental health legislation could be a new revenue stream for the county and St. Joseph County Community Mental Health if they were “able to take insurance coverages people have.”

Suggestions were made by the commissioners on how to get started with enacting change, including contacting State Rep. Aaron Miller and inviting CMH Chief Executive Officer Kristine Kirsch to a future Executive Committee meeting to discuss ideas.

First District Commissioner Allen Balog said he knew of a couple of people that sought care with CMH and were denied because they did not meet certain criteria regarding income and insurance.

