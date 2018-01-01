County discusses reappointing former road commissioner

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County Commissioner Al Balog proposed a “third option” that would allow the commission to reappoint former St. Joseph County Road Commissioner Rick Anderson during a meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

At the county’s last meeting, the board voted in favor of appointing Vince Mifsud of Sturgis to the road commission. Before making the decision, the board received a letter from the road commission recommending Anderson be reappointed. Newly hired Road Commission Manager John Lindsey also recommended Anderson’s reappointment.

“The greatest gift we can give the road commission’s manager, and actually the only gift we can give, is the gift of giving him the best possible road commission board that we can,” Balog said on Tuesday. “(…) I stated earlier that we had two options, to reappoint or make a new appointment, but there is a third option.”

Balog said the board received an email, “in the form of a letter,” on Nov. 15, 2018 from Road Commission Chair Dave Allen offering to step down to allow Anderson to be reappointed to the board for the remainder of Allen’s term.

