County discusses participation with two organizations

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Commission, at its executive committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11, talked about two organizations with which they are considering their level of participation: Southwest Michigan First and the St. Joseph County Human Services Commission.

Southwest Michigan First

Representatives of the St. Joseph County Economic Development Corporation will meet with the new commissioners to talk to them about Southwest Michigan First, with whom it had a contract paid for by the county (there is no contract currently in place). Commissioners have considered cutting Southwest Michigan First’s funding from $250,000 per year to $100,000 per year.

They will make a decision by the first meeting in March.

The Economic Development Corporation is in the process of developing a board that is comprised of business, industrial, school and community leaders that will get funding for the EDC, so eventually it can be self-sustaining.

