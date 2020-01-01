County discusses indigent defense agreement for 2020

CENTREVILLE — The St Joseph County Board of Commissioners heard from St. Joseph County Chief Public Defender Jeremy VonEitzen on an Indigent Defense Agreement for 2020 during their executive committee meeting Wednesday.

VonEitzen has been the chief public defender for two months, following the county receiving a grant through the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission, which funds the position. Prior to that, VonEitzen worked in the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for six years.

VonEitzen described the agreement, negotiated with the 10 defense contract attorneys from his office, which will be taken into consideration by the commissioners at their next meeting. He said there are “no increases” in pay in the new agreement, and making sure his office is meeting the standards set out by the MIDC. He then described what he has done in the first couple months on the job, saying the big thing he does is make sure everyone is represented at their first appearance in court, especially those who cannot afford legal counsel on their own.

“That’s a big part of what I’m doing right now, as well as maintaining that the defense contract attorneys are meeting their requirements under the MIDC, making sure they have their continuing education and requirements there, and that they can fill in when I’m not around, since there are arraignments in the morning and afternoon,” Von Eitzen said.