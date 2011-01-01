County discusses ATV ordinance

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners came to a consensus on Wednesday to draft an ATV, or all-terrain vehicles, ordinance.

Undersheriff Mark Lillywhite said the ordinance will be similar to golf cart ordinances in local villages. ATVs will be required to have its proper equipment, including lights, and will not be allowed on highways. If passed, ATV drivers will still be at risk for a civil infraction if not obeying by the rules of the ordinance. Currently, in some parts of the county, ATVs are allowed for farm use only.

Specifics on the ordinance are still being discussed. The ordinance will be drafted with the Midland County ORV Ordinance, which was passed in 2011, as an inspiration.

The ordinance may open the door to create ATV trails and potentially can collect revenue for the county by requiring local registration.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.