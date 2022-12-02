County discusses 2022 capital improvement plan

CENTREVILLE — A number of capital improvement projects are slated for a number of county departments in 2022, many of which were discussed by county commissioners in their Executive Committee meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners placed approval of the 2022 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget on the agenda for their next regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The budget is made up of funding requests from numerous county departments, some of which will be paid for from the departments’ general fund, while others will be paid for from the CIP budget.

In total, there are $610,314 in total capital requests submitted from all departments for 2022, with only about $173,000 of the requests in the list coming directly from the CIP budget. The majority of the requests, totaling just over $420,000, come from the Parks and Recreation department, which would be paid for using the department’s millage dollars. The requests include $27,500 for two commercial mowers, a $60,000 paving option for Plumb Lake Park, $60,000 for Kettles Entry Road and parking, $37,000 for Meyer Broadway Park road asphalt, and a listed $160,000 for a Meyer Broadway Park playground (which includes an $80,000 grant match).

The largest amount of requests from the CIP fund come from the county’s Information Technology department, totaling $77,052. It includes $48,000 for a new server platform, $18,124 for telephone/voice network equipment, and $10,928 for a new Circuit Court scanner/copier.

Other funding requests include $13,000 for a jail shower remodel, which will occur over the next four years, along with $14,500 for tamper-proof sprinkler heads for the jail, $6,510 for a fence replacement at Animal Control, $7,193 for a surge protector for the jail, and $7,500 for parking lot maintenance repairs for the Buildings and Grounds department.

County Administrator Teresa Doehring said there are also some additional capital improvement projects that could be paid for using American Rescue Plan dollars. Approximately $1.75 million in projects have been submitted that could be used with ARP funding, but those would be discussed at a later date. She said the “little bit more critical” projects were put on the CIP list.

Currently, Doehring said there is over $600,000 in the CIP fund, a part of the county’s general fund, with money for the fund coming from an agreement the county has with the Waste Management landfill in the county. Doehring said they get roughly $160,000 to $200,000 a year from that agreement.

Doehring said the county hasn’t had to dip into the CIP fund too often the last few years, but said she hopes to see the county “protect” the fund’s balance as much as possible.

“I’d like to see us continue to protect that balance as much as we can and use as much of it on the higher-ticket items and use as much of the ARP dollars as we can, so when the ARP dollars are gone we’d have a really nice, healthy fund balance to use going forward for the next however many years to pay for those capital items,” Doehring said.

After Doehring went through the list of projects, Fourth District Commissioner Dan Czajkowski said there wouldn’t “be that much delay” for approving ARP-funded capital projects once the county’s steering committee meets in the near future. Later, Czajkowski said it was good to have money to be able to do some of these projects.

“Through technology and the jail and right on down the line, we have projects we keep putting off because we don’t have the money to do it,” Czajkowski said. “Now we have this money coming from ARP, and it’s a one-time deal, and we need to spend it wisely on these things that have been brought up to us already for years.”

Czajkowski added that ARP dollars the county themselves have should be used to “take care of” the county’s needs first.

“Those ARP funds, you could use some of those for local communities that have projects, but I think number one and foremost, we have to take care of our own house first, and then if we can have some set aside for projects like that, or whatever, we’ll discuss that a little bit, but this house needs to be taken care of first,” Czajkowski said, adding that other municipalities in the county have their own allocation of ARP funding. “There’s going to be other federal monies coming, there’s been talk about high speed internet and things like that, well you could very easily dump all your money into that, and there might be other funds coming down the road to take care of that anyway. We have to be forward thinking with this.”

In other business…

Commissioners added to their next agenda the approval of a firm to do a classification and compensation study for the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging. Doehring said it would be done by the same agency that recently did a wage study for the county.

Commissioners discussed a potential change to commissioner per diems for Executive Committee meetings, but opted to vote on the measure possibly in March, due to Czajkowski’s wish for all five commissioners to be present for such a vote.

Commissioners added to their next agenda a jail medical services contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare. Sheriff Mark Lillywhite said the change was due to Covered Bridge Healthcare giving the jail a 30-day notice of withdrawal recently.

Commissioners added to their next agenda the approval of municipal contracts with the Sheriff’s Department.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.