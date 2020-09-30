County considers letter to governor on next steps with McDonough

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners could soon seek state guidance on how to proceed with St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough.

During Wednesday’s executive committee meeting of the board, commissioners discussed the potential of sending a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to inquire on what the appropriate next steps could be in the situation surrounding the embattled outgoing prosecutor. The letter could come up for a vote at their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The situation surrounding McDonough’s job status has been called into question ever since his arrest for drunk driving back in May and his subsequent September arrest for violating one of the pre-trial bond conditions related to that. McDonough pleaded guilty Tuesday to one of the bond violations that occurred in August, and is expected to face trial on the drunk driving charge in late November.

Considerable pressure has been put on county commissioners from the general public since the incident to have McDonough removed from office, with many citing similar circumstances to the 2005 removal by the Michigan Supreme Court of former St. Joseph County Circuit Court Judge James Noecker after a 2003 crash. McDonough, who has been prosecutor since his election in 2008 and was recently defeated in the August primary by fellow Republican David Marvin in a landslide vote, has so far not indicated intentions of resigning from his position.

The main complaint from the public has been that the county is still paying McDonough’s nearly $120,000 salary, even though he has not been back in the prosecutor’s office since the incident occurred.

In late July, commissioners invited McDonough to answer questions and give a report on the office following a citizen letter asking the commissioners to request McDonough’s resignation. The meeting, Commission Chair Dennis Allen said at the time, was one of the few things county commissioners could do in regards to the situation, as they cannot directly remove an elected official from office. County Administrator Teresa Doehring added the board is “constrained on our options under Michigan Law.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, Allen said he talked with Doehring about a potential letter “a month or two ago” and talked with the county’s attorney to see if it was something they can do.

“Since then, other things have happened that we’re all aware of, and we’re still getting people asking us, ‘what are you going to do,’” Allen said. “We’re sending an inquisition letter to the governor to ask if there’s anything further we can do or is the governor stepping in and doing something.”

Doehring said the letter would state the commissioners don’t have the authority to “address the situation meaningfully,” and wanted to bring it to the attention of the governor and Attorney General Dana Nessel to see if there’s anything they could suggest.

First District Commissioner Allen Balog vocally opposed the idea of the letter, saying the voters have already spoken on the issue.

“He’s been accused of a crime, he has not been convicted, and he’s less than 13 weeks away from his term being done,” Balog said. “Prior to the primary, I had a conversation with [Allen] regarding this matter, and we agreed to wait and see what happened with the primary. The voters spoke very loud and clear who they want their prosecutor to be. To send a letter to the governor right now, when we know – in essence we’re asking the governor what we can do as a board – we know the answer to that: There’s nothing we can do. The real intent is apparently we have our fingers crossed that the governor’s going to step up to the plate next week and say, ‘you’re fired.’”

Balog also drew comparisons to the situation surrounding Noecker, saying commissioners at that time chose not to take action on Noecker because it was outside of their authority, “and that still holds true.” He added Nessel is “certainly aware” of the situation, and that commissioners should “continue on and leave this alone.”

Second District Commissioner Kathy Pangle said it was “sad” that they are in a situation like this to begin with.

“My feeling is, if he would’ve done the right thing and stepped down at that time and gotten treatment, I think the public would’ve thought a lot more of him, including myself, and a lot of the problem with the public right now is that he’s continuing to get paid,” Pangle said.

Balog responded, saying McDonough is being paid by statute, not getting paid “because they want to.”

Allen said commissioners have “some responsibility liability-wise” and need to move forward with the letter.

“Yes, there’s going to be a new prosecutor in time, but between now and January 1, there’s still three months left. I think we need to move forward with the letter and at least get the opinion and see what the governor thinks,” Allen said.

Fourth District Commissioner Dan Czajkowski brought up the July meeting McDonough attended and the prosecutor’s comment at the time about potentially being back in the office by early September, asking if that has happened. Doehring confirmed that timeline has not happened.

“I think everything’s going to play out how Commissioner [Balog] said it would play out, but this is a unique situation,” Czajkowski said. “I just feel that there are probably people in St. Joseph County thinking they’re being cheated. Right or wrong, that’s probably what the average guy is saying: ‘Hey, if I don’t go to work, I’m not going to get paid.’ It’s a sad situation, and the right thing would have been for him to step down if he couldn’t do the job.”

Balog, while acknowledging McDonough has an “illness” and that addiction is real, requested a roll call vote if the letter does come up for a vote Tuesday, saying he would vote against such a letter.

“I don’t believe the board should put ourselves in any position to opening ourselves up to a potential lawsuit from this individual,” Balog said. “This problem is going to go away in its entirety for the county in less than 13 weeks.”

