County considers Constantine Road repair contribution

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County commissioners at their executive meeting Wednesday, March 29 agreed that they would contribute some finances toward the repair of Constantine Road, but at a level to be determined.

This would allow them to have some “skin in the game” as the county and the road commission seek participation from the townships through which the road runs. At the last road commission meeting, Florence Township supervisor Gordon Evilsizor brought a letter from the Michigan Department of Transportation saying the township had no responsibility to contribute toward the road; road commissioners plan to seek the opinion of the County Road Association on the matter.

Commissioner John Dobberteen asked how much the county would be willing to contribute to county roads as a whole, as there were many in disrepair.

Commission chair Al Balog said the other townships would want equal value, and rightfully so; that the county had never funded roads, and “once you open that up it’s going to be hard to close.”

