County to consider changes to Animal Control Board bylaws

CENTREVILLE – During their executive meeting on Wednesday, March 13, the St. Joseph County board of commissioners discussed possible changes to how the Animal Control Advisory Board operates.

The bylaws were proposed to the committee by Greg Musser, Facility Supervisor for St. Joseph County Animal Control. They would include expanding the Advisory Board from nine members to 10 members, and putting more of a focus on fundraising.

During the meeting, Musser also brought up an effort to get all St. Joseph County townships involved to get one set of rules to enforce licensing of kennels and breeders in the county. Musser said in the last four months, Animal Control has shut down six breeders in the county because of various issues.

The committee decided to place the matter of whether or not to approve the new bylaws into a future agenda.

In other business…

•The committee discussed a parcel of land in southeast Sturgis that has a canoe and kayak launch that the property owner wishes to donate to the county. The committee added the matter of whether or not to approve the donation to a future agenda.

•The committee received a change notice from the Michigan Department of Corrections, which included three changes in language to the original contract signed by the commission. According to Erin Goff, who talked about the notice with the committee, one point didn’t apply to the board, because the county doesn’t receive the type of funding mentioned in the notice, and the county was in compliance with the other two points that were changed.

•County Finance Director Angie Steinman presented an audit engagement letter. Steinman said that this is the last contracted year with their current auditing service, but that there’s an extension for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Steinman said that preliminary work on the county’s audit would begin in late April, and the committee placed a resolution to continue with the auditing service for this year in a future agenda.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or TRCNrobtoml@gmail.com.