County to consider amending COA budget

CENTREVILLE – The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners heard from Tim Stoll, executive director of the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging, at its executive meeting Wednesday about amending the COA’s budget.

Stoll requested the county re-appropriate $17,000 back into the COA’s general fund, as the Agency on Aging, the national network that oversees aging commissions, recently announced it was decreasing the amount of grant funding it provides to the COA for in-home services by $20,000, for reasons unknown to Stoll.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.