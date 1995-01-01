County commissioners hear about HSC successes

CENTREVILLE — Laura Brott, collaborative coordinator for the St. Joseph County Human Services Commission, presented to St. Joseph County commissioners at their executive committee meeting Wednesday, Feb. 1 about what the HSC does. At the last executive committee meeting, commissioners had expressed concern that the HSC havd a large fund balance ($103,000) yet few accomplishments.

After the presentation, commissioners determined that they would discuss the matter further at a later date.

Brott reported that the board of commissioners had established the HSC in 1995 as the single multi-purpose collaborative for St. Joseph County. The resolution authorized the HSC to forge alliances, create a shared vision and mobilize resources for services to families whose needs are being met by multiple agencies.

Please see Thursday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

