County commissioners discuss replacing security software

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County information technology director Dustin Bainbridge suggested replacing the county’s current security software during the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners’ executive meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Bainbridge said the software the county is currently using, called Kaspersky, is “essentially under investigation by the United States government.”

“In the intelligence committee meeting, officials from NSA (National Security Agency), CIA (Central Intelligence Agency), and FBI (Federal Bureau Investigation) said they do not recommend use of this software, and in August the White House Cyber Security coordinator also recommended against using it. The FBI has privately briefed large private sector firms on the risk of using Kaspersky, and U.S. Senators are talking about banning it in the federal government,” Bainbridge said.

He said since Kaspersky is based out of Russia “the U.S. government is afraid that Russia is going to influence Kaspersky into turning their software against their own customers.” He said the situation seems to be something out of a “James Bond novel.”

Bainbridge suggested replacing Kaspersky with British-based security software called Sophos, hoping to reduce the risk of a security breach.

“This is a British-based company like I said, so there is not that scare of necessarily being controlled by Russia like it is for Kaspersky, which is based out of Moscow,” Bainbridge said.

The county is engaged in a three-year contract with Kaspersky with a year still remaining. Bainbridge said if the board agrees to switch software during the contract, the county would not receive a refund on the remaining year. He said technically the board has another year until a decision needs to be made.

