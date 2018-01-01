County commissioners begin planning for courthouse renovations

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Commissioners discussed taking the initial step toward renovating the Historic Courthouse in Centreville during its executive meeting on Wednesday, April 11.

County Administrator Teresa Doehring suggested partnering with Tower Pinkster, an architectural and engineering firm, in order to map out a master plan, in order to provide options based on the county’s available funds.

“I reached out to Tower Pinkster and asked if they would work with us on putting a master plan together on a smaller scale, as far as giving us some options. What if we just took the existing building, making some changes to use this space more efficiently? We just wanted to see what we can do,” Doehring said.

“(...) We can’t do anything until we get some dollar figures. They can help us put the master plan in place, we decide what option we would want to go, and that is when Ryan (Post, finance director) and I will work on figuring out phasing it in the budget and our financing options.”



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.